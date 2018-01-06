Everyday Health (EVDY) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media coverage about Everyday Health (NYSE:EVDY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Everyday Health earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.844559495397 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Everyday Health (NYSE EVDY) remained flat at $$10.50 during trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.76 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Everyday Health, Inc, formerly Waterfront Media Inc, operates a digital marketing and communications platform for healthcare marketers that want to engage with consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company’s platform combines content from brands, data and analytics. The Company’s segment is providing digital health marketing and communications solutions.

