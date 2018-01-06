Evertec (EVTC) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News stories about Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Evertec earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8696447425102 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Evertec (NYSE EVTC) opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. Evertec has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.11 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 95.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evertec from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evertec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Evertec from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

