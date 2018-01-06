Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on McKesson (MCK)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho set a $168.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.64.

Shares of McKesson (NYSE MCK) opened at $157.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32,760.00, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. McKesson has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $169.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.69 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that McKesson will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 76.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 62,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in McKesson by 12.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,017,000 after purchasing an additional 239,358 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in McKesson by 278.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 130,852 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in McKesson by 194.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation is a healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology company. The Company provides medicines, medical products and healthcare services by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare.

