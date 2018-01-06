Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EBKDY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Erste Group Bank ( EBKDY ) opened at $23.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19,813.78, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is a savings bank. The Company offers a range of banking and other financial services, such as savings accounts, asset management (including investment funds), consumer credit and mortgage lending, investment banking, securities and derivatives trading, portfolio management, project finance, foreign trade financing, corporate finance, capital market and money market services, foreign exchange trading, leasing and factoring.

