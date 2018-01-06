EnerSys (ENS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnerSys earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6585357038208 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (ENS) opened at $70.94 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3,090.00, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/enersys-ens-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About EnerSys

EnerSys is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of industrial batteries. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes related products, such as chargers, power equipment, outdoor cabinet enclosures and battery accessories, and provides related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.