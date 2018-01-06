Enel Chile (ENIC) vs. Alliant Energy (LNT) Critical Contrast

Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) and Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel Chile has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

6.4% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel Chile and Alliant Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.30 billion 1.78 $499.40 million N/A N/A Alliant Energy $3.32 billion 2.86 $381.70 million $1.86 22.09

Enel Chile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alliant Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Enel Chile has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy 13.13% 11.02% 3.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enel Chile and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 2 0 0 0 1.00 Alliant Energy 0 6 0 0 2.00

Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $42.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Enel Chile on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments. It owns and operates electricity generation units in Chile through its subsidiaries, Empresa Nacional de Electricidad SA, Empresa Electrica Pehuenche SA, Compania Electrica Tarapaca SA and GasAtacama SA. The Company’s electricity distribution business is conducted through Chilectra Chile SA, an electricity distribution company. The Company’s combined entity, Servicios Informaticos e Inmobiliarios Ltda, is a business consultancy that provides consulting, management, administration and contract operations related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications and control systems in South America.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Utility segment includes utility electric operations, utility gas operations and utility other, which includes steam operations and the unallocated portions of the utility business. Its Non-regulated, Parent and Other segment includes the operations of Alliant Energy Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries; Alliant Energy Corporate Services, Inc. (Corporate Services); the Alliant Energy parent company, and any Alliant Energy parent company consolidating adjustments. IPL and WPL own a portfolio of electric generating units located in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota with a fuel mix, including coal, natural gas and renewable resources.

