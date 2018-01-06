Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Press coverage about Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enanta Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7007651208261 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA ) opened at $58.19 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $1,113.52, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.27). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 491.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a research and development-focused biotechnology company. The Company uses chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery solutions to create small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development programs are focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).

