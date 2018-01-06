Empire Company Limited (EMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Empire (TSE:EMP) opened at C$24.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,650.00, a PE ratio of 74.21 and a beta of -0.24. Empire has a twelve month low of C$15.47 and a twelve month high of C$26.34.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

