DSP Group (DSPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DSP Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of DSP Group ( DSPG ) opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $282.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that DSP Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $340,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 26,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $336,403.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,252 shares in the company, valued at $7,343,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,321 shares of company stock worth $737,774. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter valued at $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 13,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc is a global provider of wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, the Company enables original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers and service providers to develop new products.

