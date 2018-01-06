Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday after Beacon Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.49. 822,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,450,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.53.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian lowered their target price on Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lowered Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $453.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/dirtt-environmental-solutions-drt-shares-down-0-7-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.