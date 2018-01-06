Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Halfords Group (HFD)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD) in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.55) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.35) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.55) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.81) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Investec reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.35) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, N+1 Singer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 362.67 ($4.85).

Shares of Halfords Group (LON HFD) opened at GBX 361.20 ($4.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.86 and a P/E ratio of 1,337.78. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 389.50 ($5.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc is a retailer of automotive and cycling products. The Company is also an independent operator in auto repair. It operates in two segments: Halfords Retail, which operates in both the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, and Halfords Autocentres, which operates in the United Kingdom.

