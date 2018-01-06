Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €220.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($261.90) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a €205.70 ($244.88) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Commerzbank set a €210.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($271.43) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas set a €200.00 ($238.10) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, equinet set a €194.00 ($230.95) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €201.69 ($240.11).

Allianz (ALV) opened at €198.56 ($236.38) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86,740.00 and a PE ratio of 11.94. Allianz has a 1-year low of €154.27 ($183.65) and a 1-year high of €204.67 ($243.65).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty and life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The companys Property-Casualty Insurance segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

