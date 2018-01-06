Derwent London Plc (DLN) Insider Sells £465,000 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider Robert Rayne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,100 ($41.45), for a total value of £465,000 ($621,740.87).

Robert Rayne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Robert Rayne sold 10,000 shares of Derwent London stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($41.08), for a total value of £307,200 ($410,750.10).

Derwent London Plc (DLN) opened at GBX 3,069 ($41.03) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,428 ($32.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,133 ($41.89). The company has a market capitalization of $3,420.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,230.53.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,830 ($37.84) to GBX 3,010 ($40.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Derwent London to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($37.44) to GBX 3,410 ($45.59) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.79) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.78) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($35.43) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,026.67 ($40.47).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT) operating in central London region. The Company owns and manages a portfolio of approximately 6.2 million square feet located in over 15 villages in London’s West End and City borders and focus on middle market rents. The Company’s property portfolio includes investment property, owner-occupied property and trading property.

