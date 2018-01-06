David E. Cohen Sells 600 Shares of Dermira Inc (DERM) Stock

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Director David E. Cohen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $16,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dermira Inc (DERM) opened at $27.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Dermira Inc has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DERM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dermira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dermira in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dermira from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dermira by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth $1,174,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dermira by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth $816,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dermira by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutic solutions in medical dermatology to treat skin conditions, such as hyperhidrosis, psoriasis and acne. Its portfolio includes three late-stage product candidates: Cimzia (certolizumab pegol), glycopyrronium tosylate and olumacostat glasaretil.

