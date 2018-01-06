Daimler (DDAIF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Daimler to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Daimler ( OTCMKTS:DDAIF ) opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $93,640.00, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.27). Daimler had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $47.94 billion for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/daimler-ddaif-lifted-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG (Daimler) is an automotive engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development, production and distribution of cars, trucks and vans in Germany, and the management of the Daimler Group. Daimler’s segments include Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses and Daimler Financial Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daimler (DDAIF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.