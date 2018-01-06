Critical Review: Coastal Contacts (COA) and Stamps.com (STMP)

Coastal Contacts (NASDAQ: COA) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coastal Contacts and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Contacts N/A N/A N/A ($0.48) -23.52 Stamps.com $364.30 million 9.00 $75.22 million $7.63 24.57

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Contacts. Coastal Contacts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stamps.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Stamps.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Contacts and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Contacts N/A N/A N/A Stamps.com 31.54% 35.46% 22.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Coastal Contacts and Stamps.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Contacts 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $217.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Coastal Contacts.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Coastal Contacts on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Contacts

Coastal Contacts Inc. is an online retailer of eyewear serving markets in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company operates in two primary product segments: contact lenses and glasses. The Company has approximately nine stores in Canada and Sweden. It sells contact lenses manufactured by multinational companies, such as Vistakon (a division of Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.), Alcon, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Inc. and Coopervision Inc. Its products are offered for sale by telephone, e9 mail, through its Websites, which include www.ClearlyContacts.ca, www.ClearlyContacts.com.au, www.ClearlyContacts.co.nz, www.LensWay.se, www.LensWay.fi, www.LensWay.nl, www.LensWay.no, www.LensWay.co.uk, and www.ContactSan.com or at one of its nine physical retail locations. In April 2014, the Company announced that Essilor International (Compagnie Generale d’Optique), S.A. (Essilor) has indirectly acquired the interest of Coastal.com.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment. Under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands, customers use its United States Postal Service (USPS) only solutions to mail and ship a range of mail pieces and packages through the USPS. USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using only a standard personal computer, printer and Internet connection. The Company offers USPS mailing and shipping services, multi-carrier shipping services, mailing and shipping services, branded insurance and international postage solutions. The Company offers customized postage under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names.

