Critical Comparison: Prudential Public (PUK) versus Its Peers

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is one of 25 public companies in the “Life & Health Insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Prudential Public to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 32.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Public has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Prudential Public and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 0 2 1 0 2.33 Prudential Public Competitors 240 1170 1747 86 2.52

As a group, “Life & Health Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Prudential Public’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prudential Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Public and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $97.42 billion $2.60 billion N/A Prudential Public Competitors $26.01 billion $1.31 billion -553.57

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of shares of all “Life & Health Insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A Prudential Public Competitors 5.76% 3.41% 1.34%

Volatility and Risk

Prudential Public has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public’s peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prudential Public peers beat Prudential Public on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes. Its insurance operations include Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom. Its asset management operations include Eastspring Investments, M&G and Prudential Capital.

