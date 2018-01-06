Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (MLPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2405 per share on Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN (MLPO) opened at $14.27 on Friday. Credit Suisse S&P MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $17.25.

