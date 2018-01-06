CPFL Energia (CPL) vs. Otter Tail (OTTR) Critical Survey

CPFL Energia (NYSE: CPL) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CPFL Energia alerts:

1.8% of CPFL Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Otter Tail shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Otter Tail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CPFL Energia has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CPFL Energia and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPFL Energia 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 2 1 0 2.33

Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than CPFL Energia.

Profitability

This table compares CPFL Energia and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPFL Energia 3.48% 8.18% 2.09% Otter Tail 8.53% 10.47% 3.68%

Dividends

CPFL Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Otter Tail pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CPFL Energia pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otter Tail pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CPFL Energia has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPFL Energia and Otter Tail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPFL Energia $5.51 billion 1.06 $258.28 million $0.52 22.15 Otter Tail $803.54 million 2.11 $62.32 million $1.80 23.78

CPFL Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Otter Tail. CPFL Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Otter Tail, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Otter Tail beats CPFL Energia on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPFL Energia Company Profile

CPFL Energia S.A. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, distributes, generates, transmits and commercializes electricity in Brazil, as well as provides energy-related services. Its segments include Distribution, Conventional Generation Sources, Renewable Energy Generation, Commercialization and Services. The Company operates its distribution segment through its eight distributors. Its installed capacity in conventional generation is approximately 2,200 megawatt (MW). The Company, through its subsidiary CPFL Geracao, holds equity interests in eight Hydroelectric Power Plants. It operates in the segment of generation of energy of renewable sources, such as wind, biomass thermal plants, SHPPs and solar, through its subsidiary, CPFL Renovaveis. The Company operates in the segment of commercialization (power competitive supply) through its subsidiary, CPFL Brasil. The Company operates in the segment of value-added services providing electricity-related services.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP). The Manufacturing segment consists of businesses in manufacturing activities, such as contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication and painting, and production of material and handling trays and horticultural containers. These businesses have manufacturing facilities in Georgia, Illinois and Minnesota and sell products primarily in the United States. The Plastics segment consists of businesses producing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipe at plants in North Dakota and Arizona. The PVC pipe is sold primarily in the upper Midwest and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company’s manufacturing and plastic pipe businesses are owned by its subsidiary, Varistar Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CPFL Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPFL Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.