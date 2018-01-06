Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $170.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale (COST) traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $187.75. 2,820,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,000. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $195.35. The firm has a market cap of $81,870.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $561,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,288.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis R. Zook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $809,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,361.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,842 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/costco-wholesales-cost-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-tigress-financial.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.