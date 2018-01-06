Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Hoselton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

CTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Cooper Tire & Rubber ( NYSE:CTB ) opened at $37.25 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,900.00, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $733.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 10.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,367,000 after acquiring an additional 242,886 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,377,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,914,000 after acquiring an additional 436,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,495,000 after acquiring an additional 83,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,230 shares during the last quarter.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

