Contrasting Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) & International Shipholding (ISHCQ)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE) and International Shipholding (OTCMKTS:ISHCQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and International Shipholding’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -83.12% -10.11% -6.06% International Shipholding -15.98% -47.90% -10.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and International Shipholding’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $124.49 million 2.80 -$223.52 million N/A N/A International Shipholding N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Shipholding has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bulk Shipping and International Shipholding, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 1 0 2.50 International Shipholding 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.66%.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Shipholding has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats International Shipholding on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels. The Company owns Supramax dry bulk vessel. Supramax dry bulk vessels range in size from 50,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons. These vessels have the cargo loading and unloading flexibility of on-board cranes while offering cargo carrying capacities approaching that of Panamax dry bulk vessels, which range in size from 60,000 to 100,000 deadweight tons and must rely on port facilities to load and offload their cargoes. On July 26, 2011 the Company sold its the Heron, a Supramax class of vessel.

About International Shipholding

International Shipholding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates a diversified fleet of the United States and international-flagged vessels that provide domestic and international maritime transportation services under medium to long-term time charters or contracts of affreightment. It operates through three segments: Jones Act, which deploys over two bulk carriers, over three integrated tug or barge units, each consisting of one tug and one barge, and one harbor tug acquired; one belt self-unloading coal carrier to transport coal under a time charter, and one vessel that transports molten sulfur under a contract of affreightment; Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTCs), which deploys over five PCTCs, including over four United States flag vessels and one international-flagged vessel, and Rail-Ferry, which uses its two roll-on or roll-off special purpose double deck vessels that carry rail cars between the United States Gulf Coast and Mexico.

