Contrasting Curo Group (CURO) & Yintech Investment (YIN)

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ: YIN) and Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Yintech Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yintech Investment and Curo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yintech Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Curo Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Yintech Investment presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Curo Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.03%. Given Yintech Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yintech Investment is more favorable than Curo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yintech Investment and Curo Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yintech Investment $391.70 million 1.72 $134.04 million $1.81 5.30 Curo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yintech Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Curo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Yintech Investment and Curo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yintech Investment 27.84% 26.59% 22.91% Curo Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Yintech Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Curo Group does not pay a dividend. Yintech Investment pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Yintech Investment beats Curo Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services in China. The Company facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold, and other precious metals and commodities on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. The Company provides its customers with various services, such as account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. On the Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and the Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange, the Company serves as counterparty to its customers’ trades. On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, the Company serves as an agent and does not hold principal positions. The Company’s services include investor education, market information provision and research. Its research services include research reports, online lectures, live market commentaries and quantitative analysis.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a technology enabled and diversified consumer finance company. The Company operates in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit. In the United Kingdom, the Company operates online as Wage Day Advance and Juo Loans. The Company has three reportable operating segments: the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company offers a broad range of consumer finance products, including Unsecured Installment Loans, Secured Installment Loans, Open-End Loans and Single-Pay Loans.

