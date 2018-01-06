Contrasting BlackBerry (BB) and America Movil SAB de CV (AMOV)

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) are both mid-cap telecommunications services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America Movil SAB de CV has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BlackBerry and America Movil SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry 37.36% 3.70% 2.44% America Movil SAB de CV -3.37% -21.11% -2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and America Movil SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $1.31 billion 5.67 -$1.21 billion $0.96 14.41 America Movil SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A $0.54 31.83

America Movil SAB de CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than America Movil SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry and America Movil SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 3 7 5 0 2.13 America Movil SAB de CV 0 1 0 0 2.00

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $10.34, suggesting a potential downside of 25.21%. Given BlackBerry’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than America Movil SAB de CV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.2% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackBerry beats America Movil SAB de CV on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services. The BlackBerry Technology Solutions business unit consists of five units: QNX, Certicom, Paratek, the BlackBerry IoT Platform and Intellectual Property and Patent Licensing (IPPL).

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services. Its segments are Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone, Andean Region, Central America, the Caribbean, the United States and Europe. The Southern Cone segment includes Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The Andean Region segment includes Ecuador and Peru. The Central America segment includes Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama. The Caribbean segment includes the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The Europe segment includes Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. It operates in all of its geographic segments under the Claro brand, except in Mexico, the United States and Europe.

