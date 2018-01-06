Continental Resources (CLR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONTINENTAL RESOURCES is a crude-oil concentrated, independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions of the United States. The Company focuses its operations in large new and developing plays where horizontal drilling, advanced fracture stimulation and enhanced recovery technologies provide the means to economically develop and produce oil and natural gas reserves from unconventional formations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.57 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR ) opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20,730.00, a PE ratio of -789.14 and a beta of 1.44. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $29.08 and a 1-year high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $726.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.77 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $502,092.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,673 over the last three months. 76.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 244.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,961 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 131.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 22.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

