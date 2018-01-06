Continental (CON) Given a €267.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €267.00 ($317.86) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($297.62) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($285.71) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a €234.50 ($279.17) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group set a €245.00 ($291.67) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €233.00 ($277.38) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €237.98 ($283.31).

Shares of Continental (ETR CON) opened at €237.10 ($282.26) on Friday. Continental has a twelve month low of €180.70 ($215.12) and a twelve month high of €237.30 ($282.50). The stock has a market capitalization of $47,420.00 and a PE ratio of 15.76.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

