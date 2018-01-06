Constant Contact (CTCT) vs. Trimble (TRMB) Head-To-Head Review

Constant Contact (NASDAQ: CTCT) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Constant Contact and Trimble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constant Contact 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 0 5 5 0 2.50

Trimble has a consensus price target of $41.22, indicating a potential downside of 4.13%. Given Trimble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Constant Contact.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Constant Contact and Trimble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constant Contact N/A N/A N/A $0.60 53.35 Trimble $2.36 billion 4.58 $132.40 million $0.76 56.58

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Constant Contact. Constant Contact is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Trimble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Constant Contact and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constant Contact 6.96% 9.09% 7.35% Trimble 7.66% 12.97% 8.05%

Summary

Trimble beats Constant Contact on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Constant Contact

Constant Contact, Inc. (Constant Contact) is a provider of online marketing tools for small organizations, including small businesses, associations and non-profits. The Company’s tools include Email Marketing, EventSpot, Social Campaigns, SaveLocal, SinglePlatform and Survey. It also provides Constant Contact Toolkit, which is an online marketing platform. Toolkit serves the small organizations to find and engage with customers across various marketing channels, including email, social, mobile and Web. Toolkit is available to customers in three packages: Email, Email Plus and Personal Marketer. Its Email offering is for the customers of email marketing product. Its Email Plus includes email marketing product, as well as access to its other marketing offerings, including running promotions and offers, managing events online, conducting surveys and getting feedback. Its Personal Marketer package includes various Toolkit offerings in Email Plus.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc., formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities. The Company’s business segments include Building and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resource and utilities and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, government and land management. The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment serves customers working in transportation.

