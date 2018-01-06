Comparing Canadian National Railway (CNI) & Schneider National (SNDR)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian National Railway and Schneider National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 1 8 7 0 2.38 Schneider National 0 4 7 0 2.64

Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Schneider National has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.55%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Schneider National.

Dividends

Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Canadian National Railway pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Schneider National pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Schneider National has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 29.98% 25.57% 10.29% Schneider National 3.61% 10.79% 4.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian National Railway and Schneider National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $9.11 billion 6.95 $2.75 billion $4.09 20.77 Schneider National $4.05 billion 1.21 $156.85 million $0.88 31.48

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Schneider National. Canadian National Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schneider National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Schneider National on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company is engaged in the rail and related transportation business. The Company’s network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America, connecting approximately three coasts, including the Atlantic, the Pacific and the Gulf of Mexico and serving the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert (British Columbia), Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth (Minnesota)/Superior (Wisconsin), and Jackson (Mississippi), with connections to all points in North America. Its network and connections to all Class I railroads provide its customers access to the three North American Free Trade Agreement nations. It carries over 300 million tons of cargo, serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers and manufacturers. Its freight includes seven commodity representing a portfolio of goods.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc. is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance. Schneider Logistics is the subsidiary of the Company, which provides supply chain management technology, managed services, engineering services and freight payment. The Company operates approximately 10,000 tractors, around 28,800 trailers and around 14,300 containers. It has operations in around 36 locations in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

