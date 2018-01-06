Community Financial Corp (TCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Community Financial (TCFC) traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489. The company has a market cap of $214.17, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 17.13%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Community Financial stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TCFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Community Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company owns a commercial bank, Community Bank of the Chesapeake (the Bank). Its segments include Lending Activities, Investment Activities, Sources of Funds and Subsidiary Activities. The Bank operates over 15 automated teller machines, including approximately four stand-alone locations.

