Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning. JMP Securities currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLNS. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony NorthStar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Colony NorthStar in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony NorthStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colony NorthStar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Get Colony NorthStar alerts:

Colony NorthStar (CLNS) opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. Colony NorthStar has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $5,998.01, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Colony NorthStar had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 271.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Colony NorthStar will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%.

In other Colony NorthStar news, insider Neale Redington sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $146,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman David T. Hamamoto sold 805,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $9,782,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,493,363 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,703. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNS. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Colony NorthStar during the second quarter worth $392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 18.5% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 99,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 18.2% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony NorthStar by 23.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colony NorthStar by 10.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 564,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by JMP Securities” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/colony-northstar-clns-upgraded-to-outperform-by-jmp-securities.html.

About Colony NorthStar

Colony NorthStar, Inc is a diversified equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company combines a portfolio of real assets across the world, which are managed with a global real estate investment manager. The Company has property holdings in the healthcare, industrial and hospitality sectors, opportunistic equity and debt investments, and an embedded institutional and retail investment management business.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony NorthStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony NorthStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.