Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Colgate has outperformed the industry in the last three months. The company is encouraged by the progress on the Global Growth and Efficiency Program along with additional savings anticipated from the recent expansion of the program. Moreover, the company has been infamous among investors with its meet or beat earnings track record. Though it posted in-line earnings and topped sales estimates in third-quarter 2017, margins remained strained due to increased raw material and packaging costs, as well as higher advertising expenses. Further, it anticipates these costs to persist and impact margins in 2017. The company also perked up its costs guidance related to charges arising from the expansion and extension of the Global Growth and Efficiency Program through Dec 31, 2019. Nonetheless, Colgate’s shareholder-friendly moves remain noteworthy. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the fourth quarter earnings release.”

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CL. Macquarie started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL ) opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66,147.67, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,782.56% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $539,702.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 20,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,465,405.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,168,995 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,875,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,753,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,854,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,946 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 4,742,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/colgate-palmolive-cl-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.