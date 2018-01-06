Cognex (CGNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cognex from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX ) opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,358.43, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.51. Cognex has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $259.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 34.77%. Cognex’s revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, insider John J. Curran sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.54, for a total value of $717,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,540,975. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

