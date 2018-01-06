Close Brothers Group (CBG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.39) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($19.57) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.39) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,138 ($15.22) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.07) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,515 ($20.26) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,518.50 ($20.30).

Shares of Close Brothers Group (CBG) opened at GBX 1,459 ($19.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,210.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,139.84. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,315 ($17.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,715 ($22.93).

In related news, insider Rebekah Etherington sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,155 ($15.44), for a total transaction of £8,997.45 ($12,030.28). Insiders have purchased 32 shares of company stock valued at $44,568 in the last quarter.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

