Citrix Systems (CTXS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citrix Systems have underperformed its industry over the past year due to multiple headwinds. High costs are limiting bottom-line growth at the company. Declining revenues from products also pose a severe challenge to the company. Moreover, frequent management changes at the company have the potential to shake investors’ confidence in the stock. The company's results are also liable to be affected by foreign exchange movements as it continues to foray into non-U.S. markets. However, the company's recent decision to clear a share buyback program, worth more than $2 billion, is encouraging. We are also impressed by the its efforts to expand product portfolio.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.50.

Citrix Systems ( CTXS ) opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $13,666.26, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $1,053,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $222,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,530 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,117. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3,050.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc offers Enterprise and Service Provider products, which include Workspace Services solutions and Delivery Networking products. The Company’s Enterprise and Service Provider products include Cloud Services solutions, and related license updates and maintenance, support and professional services.

