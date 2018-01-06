Citigroup (C) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Citigroup (NYSE:C)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nomura raised their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE C) opened at $75.41 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $199,380.00, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,152,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,705,000 after purchasing an additional 205,298 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Citigroup by 52.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Citigroup by 41.0% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39,898 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/citigroup-c-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-credit-suisse-group.html.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.