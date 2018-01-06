Cimpress (CMPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Shares of Cimpress (CMPR) opened at $123.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $78.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

In related news, Director Mark Thomas sold 15,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $175,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,353,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,436,000. Arlington Value Capital LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 2,093,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,857,000 after acquiring an additional 324,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,930,000 after acquiring an additional 31,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 492,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V., formerly Vistaprint N.V., is a technology driven company, which aggregates through the Internet, large volumes of small, individually customized orders for a spectrum of print, signage, apparel and similar products. The Company operates through segments, which include Vistaprint business unit, Upload and Print business units and All Other business units.

