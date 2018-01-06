Ciena (CIEN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ciena earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.9490549605211 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Ciena (NYSE CIEN) opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ciena has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $3,090.00, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.91 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 45.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $30.50 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $43,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $176,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,217 shares of company stock worth $4,630,015. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation is a network strategy and technology company, which provides solutions that enable a range of network operators to adopt communication architectures and deliver an array of services, relied upon by enterprise and consumer end users. It provides equipment, software and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery and management of voice, video and data traffic on communications networks.

