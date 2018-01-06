Choice Hotels International (CHH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Choice Hotels Int’l. is one of the largest hotel franchise companies in the world with hotels, inns, all-suite hotels and resorts open and under development in countries across the globe under the brand names Comfort, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Rodeway Inn, Econo Lodge and MainStay Suites. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Choice Hotels International ( CHH ) opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.99. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,391.68, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $295.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 11,149 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $844,871.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,402,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce Bainum sold 250,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $18,512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

