Chemring Group (CHG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.81) to GBX 205 ($2.74) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CHG has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 210 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($3.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an add rating and a GBX 185 ($2.47) target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.83 ($2.77).

Chemring Group (CHG) opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.54 and a PE ratio of 3,404.00. Chemring Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 162 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 208 ($2.78).

