Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is a provider of information technology (IT) security solutions worldwide. Shares of the company have outperformed the broader market over the past one year. We believe that the rapid adoption of Check Point’s data center appliances and continuous enhancements in data center product lines will provide ample support to its top line. The company’s focus on enhancing mobile capabilities will aid it to tap greater larger opportunities. Furthermore, Check Point’s strategy of growing through acquisitions is praiseworthy. However, Check Point’s soft Q4 outlook makes us cautious about its near-term performance. Moreover, changing customer spending behavior, intensifying competition, an uncertain economic environment and currency fluctuations remain headwinds.”

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.60.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP ) opened at $103.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17,262.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3,559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 214,296,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 208,440,017 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,513,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,512,000 after purchasing an additional 220,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,916,000 after purchasing an additional 420,853 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,911,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,548,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,615,000 after acquiring an additional 883,300 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/check-point-software-technologies-chkp-rating-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.