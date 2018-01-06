Cerner (CERN) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.94.

Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ CERN) opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22,939.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. Cerner has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $73.86.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerner news, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $34,736,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,595,783.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $263,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $81,112,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 788,000 shares of company stock worth $52,190,800 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 100.0% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

