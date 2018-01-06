Century Aluminum (CENX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

CENX has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Cowen set a $17.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Century Aluminum (CENX) opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,550 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 760.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,443,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,729 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 63.2% during the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,314 shares during the period. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $13,496,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,955,000 after purchasing an additional 569,285 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

