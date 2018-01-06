Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Central Garden & Pet (CENT) traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 193,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $490.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $617,934.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,469.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $276,074.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,299 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,558. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 104.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.6% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $1,488,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 82.3% in the third quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 46.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

