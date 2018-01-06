Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) to Issue Jan 18 Dividend of $0.10 on January 29th

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) announced a jan 18 dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) opened at $10.63 on Friday. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $13.72.
In other news, CEO Dan C. Tutcher purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
About Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure companies.
