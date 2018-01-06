Cellectis (CLLS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cellectis earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.7024882677545 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) opened at $30.94 on Friday. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.12.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

