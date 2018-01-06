CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Media headlines about CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CBL & Associates Properties earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8948182968319 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. CBL & Associates Properties has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. CBL & Associates Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group downgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CBL & Associates Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered, integrated real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages and operates regional shopping malls, open-air and mixed-use centers, outlet centers, associated centers, community centers and office properties.

