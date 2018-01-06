Cato (CATO) Stock Price Down 13%

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)’s share price was down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 853,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 441,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATO shares. BidaskClub raised Cato from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Cato from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Cato alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $309.34, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cato had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $190.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cato’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Cato’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Cato by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cato in the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Cato by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cato by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cato (CATO) Stock Price Down 13%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/cato-cato-stock-price-down-13.html.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation is a fashion specialty retailer. The Company’s merchandise lines include dressy, career, and casual sportswear, dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men’s wear and lines for kids and newborns. The Company has two segments: the operation of a fashion specialty stores segment (Retail Segment) and a credit card segment (Credit Segment).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.