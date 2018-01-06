Caterpillar (CAT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Vetr

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $141.37 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $149.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.02.
Caterpillar (NYSE CAT) opened at $161.96 on Thursday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96,360.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 24,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $3,330,782.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $216,275.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,989 shares of company stock worth $7,235,850. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 978,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,055,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,642,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,333 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
