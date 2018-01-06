Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Carter's’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Carter's posted sales of $934.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter's will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carter's.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Carter's had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $948.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on shares of Carter's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Carter's from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $112.00 price target on shares of Carter's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter's has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $707,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 26,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $2,629,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,569,276 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carter's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Carter's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Carter's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carter's by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carter's by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter's (NYSE CRI) traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.13. 394,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,325. Carter's has a 12-month low of $77.94 and a 12-month high of $119.26. The stock has a market cap of $5,550.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Carter's, Inc. (CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/06/carters-inc-cri-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-1-03-billion.html.

About Carter's

Carter’s, Inc (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter's (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.