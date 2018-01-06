Cars.com (CARS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cars.com traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 850900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CARS. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Public Sector Pension investment Board bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,230.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

